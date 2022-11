Today (Sunday) three F-35 "Adir" planes made by Lockheed Martin landed at the air force base in Navatim. With the delivery of the three aircraft, the Israeli Air Force will have 36 F-35 "Adir" aircraft, including the experimental aircraft (AS-15) which is stationed at the Tel Nof base.



The State of Israel was the first in the world to choose the F-35 as part of a military sales transaction (FMS) with the American government when it signed the LOA (Letter of Agreement) in October 2010.