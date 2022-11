The chairman of United Torah Judaism, Rabbi Yitzhak Goldknopf, responded to Natan Zahavi's outbursts against the haredi community.

"Natan Zahavi's disgusting words are an incitement to murder against Torah-observing Jews, there is no place in the State of Israel and nowhere for these blaspheming words. I expect the station management to quickly disavow his serious words and permanently fire him from the station. Freedom of expression is not the freedom of discrimination,'' said Goldknopf.