The Minister of Finance, Avigdor Liberman, signed an order today (Sunday) extending until the 30th of November the validity of the currently used reduction on the excise tax and the purchase tax on gasoline. Following the signing, the price of fuel will continue to stand at NIS 6.46 per liter until the end of November.

The tax reduction that was extended today results in a reduction in the price of fuel by NIS per liter. Originally, this reduction was supposed to be reduced by 15 per month, at a rate that would have made fuel more expensive by half a shekel per liter.

The decree signed today cancels the benefit reduction so that the fuel price will remain unchanged until November 30.