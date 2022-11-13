The Yesh Atid party responded to Likud chairman, Netanyahu receiving the mandate to form the government. "A black day for Israeli democracy where the prime minister-designate blackmailed his allies, whose common goal is to [get him out of court] thereby hurting the State," it was quoted as saying.

"We will never give up our country, its liberal values and we will not allow our children's future to be harmed - we will fight united in the Knesset, in city squares, and on its bridges until we replace the government of destruction with the government of change."