After receiving the mandate to form the next government, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said: "I will be the prime minister for all. These are not empty words. We are brothers, and are meant to live side by side."

"There are many who welcome the results of the elections - but there are also those who utter prophecies of rage and frighten the public. This is not the first time such things have been uttered. They said it about Begin, they said it about me, it was not true then and it is not true today," he added.