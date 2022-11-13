Officials in the Religious Zionist party this morning (Sunday) told political commentator Amit Segal that, "Bezalel Smotrich will be the next Minister of Defense."

"Religious Zionism will demand the portfolios of security, education and religion, as well as detailed coalition agreements including budget summaries to ensure the return of personal security, repair of the legal system, regulation of settlements, and the strengthening of the Jewish identity of the state," they added following Shas chairman Arye Deri's announcement that he would take over the Finance Minister spot.