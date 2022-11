Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, expresses disappointment with Ukraine's support for the Palestinian proposal at the UN. "I expected them to oppose it," he said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.

"Israel helped them more than most countries in the world, and we voted [against Russia] at the UN despite the complexity [of the situation]," he said. "If all of this didn't influence them to support us on such a sensitive topic - I really don't know what to say."