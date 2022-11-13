Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit challenging a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, saying he has "absolute immunity" and will not testify next week, AFP reported.

Trump's lawyers described the subpoena as "invalid, unlawful and unenforceable" in the lawsuit filed on Friday, arguing the former President still enjoys executive privilege nearly 22 months after leaving office, and cannot be compelled by Congress to appear.