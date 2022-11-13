The weather tomorrow (Sunday) will be partly cloudy to clear. Until noon, strong easterly winds will blow in the northern and central mountains, and fog is possible. In the coastal plain and the lowlands, it will continue to be hotter than usual for the season. Local rain is possible, mainly in the east of the country, from noon.

It will be partly cloudy on Monday. There will be a drop in temperatures mainly in the coastal plain and in the lowlands. Scattered rain is possible from noon.

Scattered rain is expected in the north and center on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop and will be slightly lower than normal for the season.

On Wednesday during the morning, scattered rain is expected accompanied by isolated thunderstorms in the north of the country and the coastal plain. The rain will gradually spread to the center of the country. In the afternoon hours, there is a slight risk of floods in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. It will continue to be colder than usual.