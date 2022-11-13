At a gathering to honor the activists of the Agudath Israel headquarters in Jerusalem held this evening, United Torah Judaism Chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf said that there will be no withdrawal of demands from the Likud as part of the negotiations for the formation of the government.

"Although the negotiations with the Likud are being conducted in a good spirit and there is significant progress towards the formation of a government, we are meeting the requirements on the fundamental issues, as the Rabbis have instructed us."

Among the things, Rabbi Goldknopf listed the necessary amendment with the addition of the Override Clause to Israel's Fundamental Laws, raising the conditions of teaching staff and students in haredi educational institutions, and other spiritual issues.

"Without that, we have nothing to look for in the government, the careers are important but they are secondary and our principles are the first priority," he concluded.