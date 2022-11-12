The Council of Torah Sages of the Shas movement met this evening together with party chairman Aryeh Deri.

Deri reviewed the negotiations and demands of the party for joining the coalition headed by Netanyahu in detail before the Council of Torah Sages.

Also, the chairman of Shas Deri detailed before the Council of Torah Sages the distribution of the proposed cases.

At the end of the meeting, the Council of Sages congratulated Deri and ordered the negotiations to continue in order to achieve the maximum for the benefit of the entire nation of Israel.