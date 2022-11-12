Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) said: "The Palestinian initiative against Israel at the ICJ constitutes an 'own goal' which will only distance them [the Palestinians] from any political achievements.""The UN’s intention to enable such measures will harm regional stability, as well as any prospects for a future arrangement. This is a political move, which is not connected to realities on the ground. As Minister of Defense, I have taken steps to prevent such measures and will continue such efforts in any future position I may serve in."