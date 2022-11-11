Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said special units of the country’s armed forces were already in the southern city of Kherson following Russia's withdrawal, describing the moment as historic.

"Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address, according to Reuters.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)