MK Merav Ben Ari of Yesh Atid claimed that MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was wrong in attending the annual memorial service for Rabbi Meir Kahane H"YD.

"Ben-Gvir made a mistake by going to Kahane's memorial service," she said in an interview with Radio 103FM. The whole campaign he was saying he was against racism, even with the president, and here he is participating in the event. What is Kahane's teaching? It was all about racism. This is a serious matter in my opinion."