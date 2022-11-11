The weather today (Friday) will be partly cloudy to clear with a slight increase in temperatures, which are expected to return to normal for the season.

Tomorrow another increase in temperatures in expected and and it will be warmer than usual mainly along the coastal plain and the center of the country.

On Sunday it will continue to be warmer than usual for the season with a chance of local rainfalls in the afternoon mainly in the east of the country.

On Monday, there will be a drop in temperatures mainly along the coastal plain and the center, as well as a chance of local rains, mainly in the east of the country.