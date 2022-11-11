The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s atomic watchdog, said Thursday it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and criticized Tehran for continuing to bar the agency's officials from accessing or monitoring Iranian nuclear sites, The Associated Press reported.

In its quarterly report, the IAEA said that according to its assessment, as of Oct. 22, Iran has an estimated 62.3 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity. That amounts to an increase of 6.7 kilograms since the IAEA's last report in September.