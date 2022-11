Two residents of Qalqilya, who are believed to have been part of a band of thieves, were arrested on Thursday night near Moshav Magshimim after a police chase that began in Yavne.

During the chase, the suspects hit a car on Route 40, putting the policemen's lives at real risk, and they were caught after the officers fired at them. One of them was moderately injured and was evacuated for medical treatment.