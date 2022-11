Galei Tzahal reported that the military court has convicted terrorist Mahmoud Atauna, a member of the terror squad that murdered Dvir Sorek (H"YD) at the entrance to Migdal Oz in 2019, of murder.

Atauna was not at the scene itself but planned the attack with members of the squad and recruited one of the killers. He engaged in recruitment and training for Hamas and was responsible for the religious preaching of jihad in the squad.