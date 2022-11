Today, President Isaac Herzog will continue the round of consultations for the formation of the new government.

Representatives of United Torah Judaism, the Religious Zionism party, Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beytenu, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am will arrive at the President's residence for talks with Herzog.

Yesterday, consultations were held with representatives of the Likud, Yesh Atid, the National Union, and Shas.