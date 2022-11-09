Occasional rain is expected and there's a possibility of isolated thunderstorms from the north to the Negev desert. Starting at noon, there may be flooding in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea area.

Rains is expected to gradually decrease. in the second part of the day with temperatures continuing to be lower than normal for the season. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy along the coastal plain there may be a slight drizzle and light local rainfalls.

It will be partly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of light local rainfalls in the north and center of the country. There will be a slight increase in temperatures.