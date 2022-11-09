President Joe Biden made “congratulatory calls” to some Democratic candidates who have won their elections Tuesday evening, the White House said.“This evening, the President has made congratulatory calls to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Senator-elect Peter Welch, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Representative Abigail Spanberger, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,” the White House said in a statement to the press pool, as quoted by CNN.