\nAfter an unnamed senior official in US President Barack Obama's administration was quoted as calling Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "\nchickens**t\n" on Tuesday, US Secretary of State John Kerry finally got around to condemning the statement Thursday.\n\n\n\nThe insults were "\ndisgraceful, unacceptable and \n\ndamaging," according to Kerry, who spoke at a forum hosted by \nThe Atlantic\n where the insults were published, reports \nAFP\n.\n\n\n\n\nThe US secretary of state claimed the comments did not reflect the views of US President Barack Obama or his cabinet.\n\n\n\nKerry also vowed to work \n"quietly and \n\neffectively" to restart the failed "peace process" with the Palestinian Authority (PA), saying that the endeavor is "\n\ndoable, but it takes courage and strength. \n\nBoth sides have to be prepared to compromise in order to do it."\n\n\n\n\n\nRegarding "courage," it is worth noting the "chickens**t" attack was evidently an attempt to condemn Netanyahu for not being "brave enough" to make extraordinary concessions to the PA, that critics say would put Israel in existential danger and forfeit critical parts of the Jewish state for "peace."\n\n\n\n\nTrying to justify the "two state solution," Kerry touched on the demographic issue, saying Israel "\nwants to be a Jewish state. To be a Jewish state, you clearly have \n\nto resolve the issue of two states."\n\n\n\n\n\n"\n\nIf you don't, and you are a unitary state and people have equal rights to \n\nvote and participate as citizens, is Israel going to have a Palestinian prime \n\nminister? I don't think so. I don't think so. Not going to happen," said Kerry.\n\n\n\n\nIn fact, alternatives to the "two state solution" or an Arab majority of Israeli citizens have been presented in the past, such as transferring Israel's \nArab population to Jordan\n, a country formed by British fiat in 1946 where "Palestinians" are already an overwhelming majority.\n\n\n\n\nThe previous attempt by Kerry to force through peace talks was torpedoed in April by the PA, which joined international conventions unilaterally and then signed a unity deal with the Hamas terrorist organization.\n\n\n\n\nThe PA currently is likewise pushing \nunilateral steps at the UN Security Council\n to force Israeli withdrawals, and PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas two weeks ago \nencouraged terrorism\n in Jerusalem in exactly the same way former PA Chairman Yasser Arafat did in the 2000 Second Intifada.\n\n\n\nKerry's response to the insults from the administration he serves in follows \ncriticism by Republicans\n and White House \nattempts to distance itself\n from the slurs.\n\n\n\nFormer Israeli ambassadors to America warned Wednesday that relations between the two countries were facing an \nunprecedented crisis\n, noting "\nthe two sides haven't just taken off the gloves - they threw them in the trash."\n\n\n