Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, has sent his condolences to the Sofer family following the death of Shalom Sofer this morning.

Dagan also stressed that, "The incoming government must turn the page and act differently from its predecessor. It must replace roadblocks that have been removed, and launch broad operations to destroy terrorist infrastructure built by the Palestinian Authority, which is itself a terrorist entity.

"It must restore governance and security to citizens of Samaria and from there to all citizens of the State of Israel," he added. "The current situation, in which Jews are not safe in their own homeland, is one that cannot be allowed to endure."