Officials within the Noam party have attacked the Likud party, after Noam's leader, MK Avi Maoz, was not invited to meet with Netanyahu, even though his colleagues within Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, have already met with the Likud leader.

"If there are elements in the Likud who aren't interested in having Noam as a coalition partner, then we can consider remaining outside the coalition and constituting an opposition party to the right of the government that will challenge them if they attempt to pursue a progressive agenda," they stated.