MK Miki Zohar (Likud) told Galei Tzahal this morning that the Override Clause must be passed with a majority of 61 Knesset members, "in order to enable us to govern."

Asked about the future of the current Attorney-General, Gali Baharav-Miara, Zohar said that he "expects her to work in cooperation with the government, and I believe that she will do so just as she did with the outgoing government."