Lidor, the son of Shalom Sofer who has passed away due to injuries sustained in a terrorist attack two weeks ago, has spoken of the shock of his father's death.

"My father was at home the past week and everyone thought he was on the mend but suddenly one of his wounds reopened," he said.

"When he was discharged from hospital last week, they told me it was a miracle that he had recovered and we were sure that within a few days, we'd have our father back in full health."