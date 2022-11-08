Prime Minister Yair Lapid has issued a statement following the news of the death of terrorism victim Shalom Sofer of Kedumim.

"I received the news of Shalom Sofer's passing with great sorrow," he said. "Shalom passed away due to the injuries he sustained in a terrorist attack. In the name of the Israeli government and the citizens of Israel, I send condolences to his family and friends. The despicable terrorist was captured the very same day as the attack, and the IDF and our security forces continue to battle against terrorism day and night.

"May his memory be for a blessing."