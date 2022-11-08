The head of the Kedumim local council, Hananel Dorani, has expressed his sorrow at the passing of Shalom Sofer Hy"d who passed away following severe injuries sustained in a terrorist attack two weeks ago.

"Shalom was a kind and generous man, an ish chessed," Dorani said. "He will be sorely missed for the righteousness and pleasantness of his ways.

"The new government must now cancel all the statements and actions made by the outgoing government that led terrorists to believe that they could succeed, and it must also bring a halt to all thought of making concessions to the Palestinian Authority," he added.

"I hope that all members of the new government will come through on this and launch a determined battle against terrorism, parallel to launching a new wave of development and construction in the settlements. This is the only way to get terrorists to realize that they will never succeed."