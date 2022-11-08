Speaking on Radio 103FM this morning, outgoing Sports & Culture Minister Yehiel Tropper (National Unity) weighed in on the latest controversy surrounding recent statements made by Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich, including his call for the cessation of professional football on Shabbat.

"The tempo of Smotrich's statements is rather concerning," Tropper said. "First we have the comments he made on the GSS [Shabak] which are simply not accurate. The same applies to what he said about football. Nothing is going to change because of a letter someone sent to the media. We've found solutions many times before. There are only two sports played on Shabbat."

Tropper also stressed that, "I'm also a religious man, but the reality is complex. We managed to think up plenty of solutions when we sat down together. But you have to recognize that there is another side to the story."