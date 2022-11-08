Rain is expected today in virtually all parts of the country, from the north to the northern Negev, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms.

During the morning hours, there remains a concern of flooding, primarily in the central and southern coastal regions. Later in the day, there may be flash-floods in the riverbeds of the Judean Desert and in the Dead Sea region.

The rains will die down gradually throughout the day, but temperatures will continue to drop to below the seasonal average.

Tonight, localized rain showers can still be expected all over the country.