Minister Yehiel Tropper (National Unity) told Galei Tzahal this morning that his party has no intention of joining any government led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We won't sit with Netanyahu. We have plenty of reasons and we've detailed them all in the past. I know exactly where this type of talk is coming from but I don't think it's relevant - not for Likud, and certainly not for us," Tropper said.