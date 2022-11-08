Speaking on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) this morning, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon discussed the reaction of the international community to the victory of Israel's right-wing parties in last week's elections.

"[Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel] Smotrich has been a government minister in previous governments and the sky didn't fall. That's what I tell my international colleagues - and that we'll be in charge. I don't think that there are any genuine problems here, and around the world, people are simply congratulating us on our return to power," Danon said.