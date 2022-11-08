Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group and considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has allegedly admitted that his country has meddled in U.S. elections and that they continue to do so.

"We intervened in the past, we are intervening now, and we will continue to do so," Prigozhin is said to have stated in comments that were disseminated via his spokesman on social media networks. "We do so with great caution, in a surgical manner, in our own special way."

In the past, Russia has always strenuously denied any involvement in American politics.