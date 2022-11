According to a report on Reshet Bet, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid has not spoken with outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz since their election loss last week, with each one blaming the other for what transpired.

The report adds that Lapid has also failed to contact any of the other party leaders of his erstwhile coalition.

Meanwhile, members of Lapid's inner circle insist that in all matters concerning state security, Gantz and Lapid are working together splendidly.