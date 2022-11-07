Labor leader MK Merav Michaeli has sharply attacked Religious Zionism leader MK Bezalel Smotrich for his call to the head of the Israeli football league to stop games on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.

"Smotrich hasn't even received his ministerial seat yet, but he's already trying to impose his religious way of life on the entire State of Israel," she fumed. "But I have news for you. Football games will continue as before, and if you dare to change that, the public will show you the door. We won't allow you to turn the country into a halachic state," she said, referring to the notion of a country run according to Jewish Law.