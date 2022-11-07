The outgoing deputy Foreign Minister, Eidan Roll of the Yesh Atid party, has attacked MK Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party, for his call to the head of the Israeli football league to stop all football games on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.

"The [election] campaign is over and now the masks are being removed," Roll said. "Governance? The price of food? The incoming government isn't interested in such things. They're focused on canceling Pride Marches, making sure the Light Rail doesn't operate on Shabbat - and now football. Their government is about to destroy the possibility of us living here together. We will fight against you at every opportunity."