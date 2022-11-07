Two Jerusalem Arabs have been indicted for their involvement in the sale and transport of weapons that were used in the terrorist attack at the entrance to Shuafat in which IDF soldier Noa Lazar lost her life and additional soldiers were wounded.

The two have been named as Nadr Abu-Rajab, aged 29, and Omar Alla'aliya, aged 25.

According to the indictment sheet, the two men were in contact with Uday Tamimi who purchased from Abu-Rajab a gun and two cartridges. Tamimi used the gun and ammunition to carry out the attack at the entrance to Shuafat, and several days later, he attempted another attack at the entrance to Maale Adumim.