Four youths who were traveling together in a vehicle with Ahuvya Sandak immediately prior to his death have been indicted for crimes including committing terrorist acts, intentionally causing damage to a vehicle due to nationalistic motivations, and driving without a license.

The indictment sheet notes that two years ago, the youths mentioned (Ephraim Gozlen, Tzvi Kattan, and two minors) were driving in the region of Kochav Hashachar together with Ahuvya Sandak in a car whose driver did not have a valid license, a fact which was known to another of the indicted youths who was the owner of the vehicle.

It continues to accuse the four of stopping at the side of the road, getting out and going up to the top of a nearby hill where they waited in a location from which they could observe whether drivers passing by below were Arabs, with the intention of throwing stones at their vehicles. The indictment states that at one point, a car drove by and was observed to be driven by Arabs, at which point the youths threw stones at it from a short distance, in a manner that endangered the safety of the Arab driver and passengers, while motivated by ideological/nationalistic motives. Two of the stones allegedly hit the vehicle and caused damage. The youths then fled the scene in their vehicle.