Following the shock defeat of the Meretz party in last week's elections, failing to cross the electoral threshold and gain representation in the first time in its history, Meretz MK Ali Salalha told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) that he intends to establish a new political framework to represent members of the Druze community.

"I will found a new political framework that will represent Druze youth," Salalha said. "Until now, they gave their support to those who beat them, sacrificed their interests, and gave away their votes."