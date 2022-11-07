Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel, one of the founders of Otzma Yehudit and a former close colleague of the party's current leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has attacked Ben-Gvir in an interview on Radio Kol Berama.

"I gave more to Itamar than I gave to my own children," Marzel said, "but we haven't spoken for several months now. Itamar offered me budgets and kneidlach [i.e. and nothing more] but that isn't what I care about. We invited Itamar to the main event in commemoration of [assassinated Kach leader Meir] Kahane. If he comes and wants to speak, we'll let him."