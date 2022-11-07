Attorney Eitan Peleg, who represented Avishai Raviv, the so-called agent provocateur who is alleged to have encouraged Yigal Amir to assassinate former PM Yitzhak Rabin, has decried recent comments made by Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich regarding the failures of the Israeli security system in the affair.

"This is the kind of person who's going to sit in government?" Peleg said. "There's a difference between someone being elected to the Knesset and someone being appointed a minister. [Although people voted for Itamar Ben-Gvir as a Knesset member], there is no public support for Ben-Gvir being appointed Minister of Public Security. And if there is public support for such a thing, then Netanyahu should not be allowed to do it regardless."