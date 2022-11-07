Following reports alleging high-level contacts between Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, police authorities have issued a clarification denying that any such meetings have taken place and denying that any are planned for the future.

"The Police Commissioner and other senior officers have not requested to meet with, and have not met with, any publicly elected officials," their statement reads. "Such meetings would be inappropriate, and it would be advisable for reports of such a nature to be verified with a police spokesperson before being published."