Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has warned that Israel's credit rating is likely to be downgraded if Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu becomes Prime Minister and implements various spending plans. Liberman's comments were made during the course of an interview with the Maariv newspaper.

"Israel's credit rating will be imperiled if Netanyahu takes the country into budget deficit," Liberman said, adding that he is "already hearing signals that this could be pending."

Liberman was referring primarily to three billion shekels that he alleges Netanyahu will add to the budget for haredi education, and to money to fund food coupons that he says Shas head Aryeh Deri will demand. Israel's current yearly budget stands at just over 452.5 billion shekels.

"It's obvious that we don't have the money to fund these demands, and in order to fulfill them, we will have to dramatically increase the deficit, which at present stands at zero percent," Liberman added, referring to the country's current spending rather than the national debt. "I think it's a terrible shame that they're planning to waste all the money we saved with such great effort. The only thing that consoles me is the fact that Israel is part of the global financial system."