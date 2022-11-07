Speaking on Radio 103FM this morning, Dvir Kariv, a senior member of the team involved in the investigation into Rabin's assassination, condemned recent statements made by Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich regarding the murder.

"I was shocked this morning to hear how Smotrich is in effect saying that it was the Shabak that murdered Rabin - that the State of Israel murdered itself," Kariv said. "He is referring to the institution that is most intimately associated with the State and saying that it murdered the Prime Minister. And now this man is aspiring to be the Defense Minister? What's going on here?"