Speaking to Reshet Bet this morning, former GSS (Shabak) chief MK Avi Dichter (Likud) commented on a recent statement made by Religious Zionism leader MK Bezalel Smotrich regarding what he called the encouragement security officials gave to Yigal Amir, the convicted murderer of former PM Yitzhak Rabin, prior to the assassination.

"There is already considerable awareness of the security failures surrounding the incident," Dichter said. "The investigations that were conducted following the assassination were extremely in-depth. What I would advise Smotrich is to focus on the future and refrain from trying to influence past events."