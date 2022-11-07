Officials considered close to Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appears poised to take the position of Public Security Minister, and others close to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, have told Israel Hayom that the two men have ironed out their differences and that they now get along well and will have no problem in working together with good cooperation. "Ben-Gvir is a bulldozer [i.e. he knows how to get things done], and Shabtai wants to strengthen the police force with his help," they said.

According to the report, in the past half year Ben-Gvir and Shabtai have straightened out various issues between them, with Ben-Gvir's wife, Ayala, having been instrumental in bringing this about. Ayala Ben-Gvir is a member of an organization that promotes the rights of Jews to ascend to the Temple Mount, and as such she was already in close contact with senior officials in the Jerusalem police department.