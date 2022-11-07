According to a report on Reshet Bet on Monday morning, Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Degel HaTorah head MK Moshe Gafni (of United Torah Judaism) and Religious Zionism party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich to agree to sign a two-stage coalition agreement.

The first stage of the agreement will allegedly include the apportioning of ministerial roles and other key appointments (such as committee chairs), while the second stage will be signed once the government is up and running, with each minister already in place.

The object of the plan is apparently to shorten the period during which negotiations are held and to enable the new government to take control as soon as possible, among other reasons. However, both Gafni and Smotrich have apparently refused to agree to this plan, and want to see at the very least the controversial issue of core curriculum studies in schools settled before coalition accords are signed, as this issue is considered highly important to both UTJ and Religious Zionism.