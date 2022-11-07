According to a report in Israel Hayom, officials within the Labor party have begun taking steps to remove party leader Merav Michaeli from her position, following the party's extremely poor showing in last week's elections.

They plan to arrange for the party's committee to meet in the near future, in order to begin the process of changing leader. The committee itself does not have the authority to remove Michaeli, but it can order the party to hold snap elections for leadership roles within the party, and if such elections do occur, the estimate is that Michaeli will not survive as leader.