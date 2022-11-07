Hamas' security forces in the Gaza Strip on Sunday arrested two locals who fired four rockets towards Israeli territory on Thursday, thereby violating the ceasefire and leading to a retaliatory attack by Israel, Palestinian Arab sources in Gaza said, according to Haaretz.

According to the reports, the two Palestinian Arabs who were arrested are not directly affiliated with Hamas, and their action effectively served Israeli interests by providing it cause to attack Hamas' military infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

