US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has engaged in recent months in confidential conversations with top aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to reduce the risk of a broader conflict over Ukraine and warn Moscow against using nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction, US and allied officials told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The officials said that Sullivan has been in contact with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Putin. Sullivan also has spoken with his direct counterpart in the Russian government, Nikolai Patrushev, the officials added.